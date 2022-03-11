Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 13,105 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Superconductor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Superconductor by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after buying an additional 544,501 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of AMSC opened at $9.18 on Friday. American Superconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.24.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

