Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Up to $58.65

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.65, but opened at $61.05. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $59.36, with a volume of 79,816 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average is $81.04.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 64,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,145,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.