Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.07 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $12.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $14.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $89.83 and a 52 week high of $135.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,824,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,394,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,078 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,665 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

