Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. Diversey’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

NASDAQ DSEY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. Diversey has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

Several research firms have commented on DSEY. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSEY. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Diversey by 726.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 961,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 845,156 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Diversey by 3,355.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 711,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Diversey by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,915,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,590,000 after acquiring an additional 305,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Diversey by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 156,013 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diversey by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 80,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

