Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. Diversey’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.
NASDAQ DSEY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. Diversey has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $18.61.
Several research firms have commented on DSEY. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Diversey Company Profile (Get Rating)
Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.
