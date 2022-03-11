Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 5,500 Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Yandex by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Yandex by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Yandex by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Yandex stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of analysts have commented on YNDX shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Yandex Profile (Get Rating)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

