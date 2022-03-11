Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 10,027 Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth $201,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth $226,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

NYSE:HTH opened at $30.17 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

About Hilltop (Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.