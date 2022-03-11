Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 10,027 Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth $201,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth $226,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:HTH opened at $30.17 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.10.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.
