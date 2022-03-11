Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 4,292 Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.04. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.12%.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

