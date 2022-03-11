Diversified Trust Co Has $286,000 Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Crane were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 31.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crane by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,281,000 after buying an additional 34,948 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 43.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

NYSE CR opened at $102.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

