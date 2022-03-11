Diversified Trust Co Increases Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

