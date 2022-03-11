Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 536 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Pool by 433.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Pool by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Pool by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Pool by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $452.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $331.60 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $472.78 and its 200 day moving average is $496.76.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $559.75.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

