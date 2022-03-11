DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,955,000 after buying an additional 29,718 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,438,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $16,061,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $22.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,326. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.20. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.90 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

