Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $200.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $140.00. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $148.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.03.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

