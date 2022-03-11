Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.950-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.63 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.80 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.600-$8.000 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.80.
DLTR traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $147.30. 32,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,208. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73.
In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,924,000 after acquiring an additional 140,133 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 248.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.
