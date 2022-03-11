Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The business had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.03 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

