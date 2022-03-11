Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Sells $876,600.00 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $876,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LPG stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $15.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 109.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 242,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 129,309 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

