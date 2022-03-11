DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

Shares of DV stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 126.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,474. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,875,000 after buying an additional 2,324,457 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

