Douglas F. Lyons Sells 9,000 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $202,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.72.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $622.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSP. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,601,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,811 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,113,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,947,000 after acquiring an additional 833,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,230,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,928,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,114,000 after acquiring an additional 400,499 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after acquiring an additional 313,785 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About E.W. Scripps (Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.