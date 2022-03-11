Douglas K. Howell Sells 14,000 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.62. 604,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.09. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $120.04 and a one year high of $171.21. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,172,681,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,388,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $2,072,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 31,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.