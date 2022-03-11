DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down to $10.16

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.16, but opened at $9.82. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 623 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.1328 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 11.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.