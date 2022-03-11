Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0788 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRUNF opened at $38.25 on Friday. Dream Unlimited has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $38.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

DRUNF has been the subject of several research reports. lifted their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.