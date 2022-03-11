DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.63) to GBX 435 ($5.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.
DS Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)
DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DS Smith (DITHF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DS Smith (DITHF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.