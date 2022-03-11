DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 570

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 588 ($7.70) to GBX 570 ($7.47) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.63) to GBX 435 ($5.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.83.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DITHF remained flat at $$4.17 on Friday. DS Smith has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.