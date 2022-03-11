DubaiCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00065222 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015277 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005424 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000942 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

