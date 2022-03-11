Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Barclays

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $18.10 on Thursday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $115,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,241,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,665,000 after buying an additional 2,184,972 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at $31,588,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24,097.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after buying an additional 1,035,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,782,000 after buying an additional 935,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,638,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,172,000 after buying an additional 541,511 shares during the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

