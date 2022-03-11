Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Gap Down to $52.97

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.97, but opened at $51.37. Dutch Bros shares last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 6,096 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BROS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.