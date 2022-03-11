Dynamic (DYN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $93.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,462.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.04 or 0.06667105 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.20 or 0.00266573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.89 or 0.00739659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00067600 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00437783 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.81 or 0.00389761 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

