Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Shares of EGLE opened at $66.25 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $68.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

