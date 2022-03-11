Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.40.

Shares of EGLE opened at $66.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $900.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $68.18.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 36.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

