easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives $760.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $760.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESYJY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 535 ($7.01) to GBX 620 ($8.12) in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

ESYJY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,364. easyJet has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

