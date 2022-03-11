easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives $760.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $760.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESYJY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 535 ($7.01) to GBX 620 ($8.12) in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

ESYJY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,364. easyJet has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70.

About easyJet (Get Rating)

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

