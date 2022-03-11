eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.010-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.43 billion-$2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.400 EPS.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.17.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 993,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,516,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. eBay has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.56%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,643 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $785,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

