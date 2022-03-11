Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $266.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.50 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,460. Ebix has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ebix by 12.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

