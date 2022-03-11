Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $266.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.50 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,460. Ebix has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.
Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday.
About Ebix
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
