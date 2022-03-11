ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Update

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 582.4% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ECTM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,704. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 50.94%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

