Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $169.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $446.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $179.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.