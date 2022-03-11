Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $429,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in General Electric by 5.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,924 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $77,904,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $7,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.63.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $91.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.41 and its 200 day moving average is $99.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

