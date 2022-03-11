Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $429,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in General Electric by 5.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,924 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $77,904,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $7,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.63.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

