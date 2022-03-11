Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.