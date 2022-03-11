Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $151.16.
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
