Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Sells 1,401 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.29. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

