EDC Blockchain Trading 49.9% Lower This Week (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 49.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $161,488.15 and $4.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

