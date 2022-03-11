Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Argus increased their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Edison International by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,038 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,254,000 after acquiring an additional 188,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Edison International by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800,598 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Edison International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,891,000 after acquiring an additional 691,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Edison International by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,315 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIX traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,463. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.18.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.70%.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

