Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $38.58 Average PT from Analysts

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI cut Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,253. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,216 shares of company stock worth $70,421. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Editas Medicine by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 56,850 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

