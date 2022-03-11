Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

EDUC stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 23.27%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Educational Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 80.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 19.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

