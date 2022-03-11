EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Short Interest Up 233.3% in February

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EVAHF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,383. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. EGF Theramed Health has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.15.

EGF Theramed Health Corp., a consumer technology company, develops technologies, products, and diagnostic tools for personalized medical care. It engages in the provision of biomedical online services for monitoring and treating common health problems; and extraction and purification of botanical extracts and creation of extract formulations, as well as development of medical monitoring device technologies.

