Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.64), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

NASDAQ EIGR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.12. 10,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,673. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $173.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.