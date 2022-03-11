Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.64), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.
NASDAQ EIGR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.12. 10,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,673. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $173.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
