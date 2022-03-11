Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ECM has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($11.66) to GBX 1,230 ($16.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 995 ($13.04) to GBX 1,100 ($14.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,477 ($19.35) to GBX 1,419 ($18.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.16) to GBX 1,400 ($18.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,319.38 ($17.29).

ECM stock opened at GBX 951 ($12.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,068.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,115.05. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of GBX 839.50 ($11.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,276 ($16.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 24.20.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

