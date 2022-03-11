electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. electroCore had a negative net margin of 380.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,820. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.92. electroCore has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.45.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 92,996 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in electroCore by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 489,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 27,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in electroCore by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in electroCore by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in electroCore by 425.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 90,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.
electroCore Company Profile (Get Rating)
electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on electroCore (ECOR)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.