electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. electroCore had a negative net margin of 380.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,820. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.92. electroCore has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.45.

Get electroCore alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 92,996 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in electroCore by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 489,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 27,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in electroCore by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in electroCore by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in electroCore by 425.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 90,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

electroCore Company Profile (Get Rating)

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.