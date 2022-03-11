Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Electromed were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the third quarter worth $335,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Electromed by 15,334.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 86,946 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Electromed by 13.0% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 169,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Electromed by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Electromed by 1,255.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $12.25 on Friday. Electromed, Inc. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.53 million, a PE ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

