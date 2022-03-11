Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Electromed stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. Electromed has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $104.53 million, a PE ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.62.
About Electromed (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electromed (ELMD)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.