Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.07

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and traded as low as $9.52. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 1,923 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELEEF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

