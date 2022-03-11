Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $508,000 in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,434 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 128.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 40.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFBK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFBK. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

