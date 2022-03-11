Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New $119,000 Investment in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Consumer Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GACQ remained flat at $$9.98 during trading hours on Friday. 609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,411. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is based in Marietta, Georgia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GACQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.